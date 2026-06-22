Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,084 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.0% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $117.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $165,964.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at $75,946,336.72. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here