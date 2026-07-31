Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,378 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 115,097 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Wintrust Financial worth $39,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,268 shares of the bank's stock worth $254,297,000 after acquiring an additional 385,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,042 shares of the bank's stock worth $178,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,763 shares of the bank's stock valued at $141,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 832,352 shares of the bank's stock valued at $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 151,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,924,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $186.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.77.

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Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,014.88. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $167.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.89.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.72%.The firm had revenue of $738.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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