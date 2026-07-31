WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,511 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of WisdomTree worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 1,679.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.80 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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