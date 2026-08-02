Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,507 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 38,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wix.com worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,292 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company's stock.

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Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.93. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $190.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Wix.com's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Wix. The lawsuits cover investors who purchased Wix securities between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026. The complaints reportedly focus on whether Wix adequately disclosed weaknesses in its AI-driven “vibe coding” transition, the capabilities of its Wix Harmony platform, competition from other AI development tools and the potential impact on its financial outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Wix.com Faces Securities Class Action Amid Scrutiny Over Vibe Coding Transition

The lawsuits cover investors who purchased Wix securities between February 19, 2025, and May 12, 2026. The complaints reportedly focus on whether Wix adequately disclosed weaknesses in its AI-driven “vibe coding” transition, the capabilities of its Wix Harmony platform, competition from other AI development tools and the potential impact on its financial outlook. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: The litigation publicity reinforces concerns behind Wix’s mid-May selloff. Several notices reference the roughly 27% share-price drop following Wix’s first-quarter 2026 results, which included earnings below analyst expectations and revenue slightly below forecasts. Although revenue increased year over year, the earnings miss and ongoing negative profitability metrics may be weighing on investor confidence. Wix.com Class Action Notice

Several notices reference the roughly 27% share-price drop following Wix’s first-quarter 2026 results, which included earnings below analyst expectations and revenue slightly below forecasts. Although revenue increased year over year, the earnings miss and ongoing negative profitability metrics may be weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: AI-related margin compression is an additional overhang. Commentary cited by financial outlets points to pressure on Wix’s margins as it invests in AI while facing uncertainty over whether professional developers and other customers will adopt its tools or shift to competing platforms. This raises questions about future growth, pricing power and returns on investment. Margin Compression Hits Wix.com Amid AI Concerns

Commentary cited by financial outlets points to pressure on Wix’s margins as it invests in AI while facing uncertainty over whether professional developers and other customers will adopt its tools or shift to competing platforms. This raises questions about future growth, pricing power and returns on investment. Neutral Sentiment: Investors have until September 22, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status in the securities case, according to the latest notices. The deadline itself does not establish liability, but the unusually high volume of law-firm announcements may keep legal and governance risks prominent in the market. Rosen Wix Investor Notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Wix.com from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.10.

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About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

See Also

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