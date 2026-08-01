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WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MYN

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • WNY Asset Management acquired 130,090 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN), valued at approximately $1.25 million and representing about 0.14% of the fund.
  • Several institutional investors expanded their positions, led by RiverNorth Capital Management, which increased its stake by 411.5%. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 29.32% of MYN.
  • MYN shares opened at $9.70, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0512 per share, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 6.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,090 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 411.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,732 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,711 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 938,369 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,238,577 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 557,751 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 504.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 350,425 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 292,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MYN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund NYSE: MYN is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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