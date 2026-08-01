WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,353 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $187.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.03. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 138.44% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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