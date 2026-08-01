WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,979 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 30,979.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $806,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,986 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 9,867.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,515 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,104,337 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $948,779,000 after buying an additional 1,033,041 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Trading Up 0.9%

MCD stock opened at $270.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $260.96 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $274.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.69.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for upside. Investors purchased 32,245 calls, approximately 45% above the average volume of 22,241 calls.

Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for upside. Investors purchased 32,245 calls, approximately 45% above the average volume of 22,241 calls. Positive Sentiment: Technical analyst Jay Woods said McDonald’s chart is beginning to form a potential buy signal, which could attract bargain hunters after the stock’s recent correction. CNBC article

Technical analyst Jay Woods said McDonald’s chart is beginning to form a potential buy signal, which could attract bargain hunters after the stock’s recent correction. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to appeal to income-focused investors after declaring a quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share. Analysts also maintain a consensus “moderate buy” recommendation. Dividend strength and softer sales expectations Consensus recommendation

McDonald’s continues to appeal to income-focused investors after declaring a quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share. Analysts also maintain a consensus “moderate buy” recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on value meals, menu innovation, digital promotions, same-store sales, margins and management’s outlook when McDonald’s reports second-quarter results. Q2 earnings factors

Investors are focused on value meals, menu innovation, digital promotions, same-store sales, margins and management’s outlook when McDonald’s reports second-quarter results. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target from $300 to $290 and assigned a “neutral” rating, signaling limited conviction despite implied upside from current levels.

Mizuho lowered its price target from $300 to $290 and assigned a “neutral” rating, signaling limited conviction despite implied upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: The stock has remained below its 200-week moving average for the longest stretch since 2003, highlighting persistent technical weakness. Barchart technical analysis

The stock has remained below its 200-week moving average for the longest stretch since 2003, highlighting persistent technical weakness. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect softer sales and weaker earnings, particularly as lower-income consumers remain pressured. That caution could limit gains before the earnings release. McDonald’s stock ahead of August 4 earnings

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald's from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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