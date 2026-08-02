WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Wellington Grp LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,378,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $476.15 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $515.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.69. The company has a market cap of $776.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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