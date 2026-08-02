WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $694,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,864 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after acquiring an additional 211,040 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,458 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $224.39 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $261.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.81. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.19 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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