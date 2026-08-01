WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $311.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 288.15, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.38 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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