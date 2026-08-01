Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,778 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 788,039 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.49% of Workday worth $163,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 32.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $724,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 239,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,368.10. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total value of $862,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 288,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,451,702. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 875,020 shares of company stock worth $113,938,503. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $160.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.36 and a 52 week high of $249.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report).

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