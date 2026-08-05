World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,602 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.55% of World Acceptance worth $30,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Thomas W acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,894,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 680.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 51.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $181,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,130,986.70. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,990,124. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,090. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 22.99 and a current ratio of 13.49. The firm has a market cap of $902.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.14. World Acceptance Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $227.68.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.54. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.71%.The company had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation NASDAQ: WRLD is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

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