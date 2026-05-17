World Investment Advisors Acquires 86,445 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 222.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,292 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Zacks Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 7.6%

F opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $14.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here