World Investment Advisors Buys 11,136 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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