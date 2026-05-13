World Investment Advisors Has $19 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,396 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 89,826 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 2,887,805 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $117,620,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,047 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,872 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 572,542 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,867 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Verizon Communications from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Williams Trading set a $54.00 price target on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,196,873.09. The trade was a 57.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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