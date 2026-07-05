World Investment Advisors Increases Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,208 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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