World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,247 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $8,893,000. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 149.6% during the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $911.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total value of $5,093,032.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,496.28. The trade was a 68.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,017 shares of company stock valued at $81,982,867 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $912.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.24 and a 52-week high of $931.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $765.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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