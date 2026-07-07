World Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,876 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Intel were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $13.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. 38,448,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,021,680. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $547.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.52 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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