World Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,701 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Element Solutions were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $44.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.32%.The firm had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Element Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

See Also

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