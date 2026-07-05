World Investment Advisors Sells 4,689 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,970 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 177,273 shares of company stock worth $26,796,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here