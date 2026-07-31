Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,810 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $33,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 365.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of XEL opened at $78.23 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.30%.

Xcel Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Xcel Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Neutral Sentiment: Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Xcel Energy Elects Peter Carter to Board of Directors

Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion consensus estimate and down 5.1% year over year. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock despite the EPS beat, particularly because utility investors focus on the durability of underlying growth. Xcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Infrastructure Investment Recovery

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. New Street Research set a $91.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.65.

View Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

See Also

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