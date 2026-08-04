Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 160.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,292,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,910,000 after buying an additional 156,820 shares during the period. NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,234,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 242,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.62. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,318.70. This trade represents a 44.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,973.44. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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