XP Inc. $XP Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172,009 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,150 shares during the quarter. XP makes up approximately 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of XP worth $60,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in XP by 65.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of XP by 1,783.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,825 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XP by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company's stock.

XP Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:XP opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

XP announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

XP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from XP's previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 268.0%. XP's payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on XP from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised XP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of XP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XP

XP Company Profile

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

See Also

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