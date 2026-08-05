Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Xylem were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is 40.95%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

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