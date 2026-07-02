Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 58,421 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Xylem were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

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