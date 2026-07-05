Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 228,108 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 338.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,454 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 228,108 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Sony were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at $2,922,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 973,178 shares of the company's stock worth $24,913,000 after buying an additional 212,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sony by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,049,618 shares of the company's stock worth $176,044,000 after buying an additional 4,296,028 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,690,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,274,000 after buying an additional 230,438 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 661,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,959,115.15. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of Sony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,938.62. The trade was a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,215. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Price Performance

SONY opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sony, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sony wasn't on the list.

While Sony currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here