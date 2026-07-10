Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,496,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 101,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 62,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $6,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,971,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,902,466.04. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 555,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $1,970,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,541,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,523,638.50. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,710,694 shares of company stock worth $7,701,005 and sold 11,582,000 shares worth $40,178,070. Insiders own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Pampa Energia Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAM. HSBC raised Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAM

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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