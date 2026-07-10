Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,493 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $247,840.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,381,513.32. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 69,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $3,034,792.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 588,280 shares in the company, valued at $25,749,015.60. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,086 shares of company stock worth $4,643,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.21% of the company's stock.

REX American Resources Trading Down 1.1%

REX American Resources stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.62.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.42. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.23 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised REX American Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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