Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,067 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Kemper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 795,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kemper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,776,543 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $143,131,000 after purchasing an additional 316,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,276 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,025 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $142,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 13.7% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,181,090 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $60,885,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kemper

Kemper Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kemper Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.60). Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Kemper's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Kemper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.45%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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