Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,763,000 after purchasing an additional 191,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company's stock worth $196,542,000 after buying an additional 652,690 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,728 shares of the company's stock worth $146,998,000 after buying an additional 809,438 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213,177 shares of the company's stock worth $162,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,413 shares of the company's stock worth $139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 269,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,839. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 211.62% and a net margin of 18.90%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. H&R Block's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HRB

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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