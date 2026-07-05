Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,921,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,082 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,082 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $273,648,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.65.

View Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.48 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

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