Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 91,104 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 187,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.8% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $615,976.96. This represents a 336.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 695,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $12,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. This represents a 7,798.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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