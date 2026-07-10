Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,783 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,306 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Enerflex worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enerflex by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 242,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFXT. Zacks Research cut Enerflex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerflex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Enerflex from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Enerflex had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.26 million. Analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Enerflex's payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

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