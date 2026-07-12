Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,016 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,075 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,406 shares of the company's stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,366 shares of the company's stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 72,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,555,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,588,000 after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 160,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SKWD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. 649,522 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.22.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,819.50. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $430,934.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,315.96. The trade was a 44.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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