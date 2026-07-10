Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW - Free Report) by 298.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,025 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Wall Street Zen cut CoreCivic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on CoreCivic from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial lifted their target price on CoreCivic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Trading Up 2.2%

CXW opened at $31.29 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreCivic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreCivic wasn't on the list.

While CoreCivic currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here