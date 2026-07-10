Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,555 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Evergy were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock worth $441,574,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,919,000 after acquiring an additional 408,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 680 shares in the company, valued at $55,358.80. The trade was a 46.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,153,869.94. This represents a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $1,061,870. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $85.28 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

Further Reading

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