Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $19.49 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,153. The trade was a 15.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,826,568.64. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.9%

AZO stock opened at $3,158.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,928.11 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,257.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,446.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $35.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus raised AutoZone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,345.00 to $4,096.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AutoZone from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4,040.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report).

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