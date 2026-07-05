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Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Roku logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its Roku stake by 52.2% in the first quarter, selling 60,832 shares and ending with 55,627 shares valued at about $5.26 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Roku remains high, with 86.3% of shares held by institutions and hedge funds, even as several other investors added or initiated positions during the quarter.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: analysts currently have a consensus “Hold” rating on Roku, though the average price target stands at $153.71 and recent reports from firms like Guggenheim and Benchmark remain constructive.
  • Interested in Roku? Here are five stocks we like better.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,832 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Roku were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 255.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 708 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bayban increased its stake in Roku by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Roku in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Fox Advisors set a $160.00 target price on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 107.09 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Roku's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Roku is benefiting from a reported $22 billion all-stock takeover agreement with Fox, which could imply a substantial strategic valuation for the company and highlights the importance of Roku’s streaming platform and advertising assets.
  • Positive Sentiment: Roku announced a new show focused on the greatest American female athletes, a sign it continues to expand content offerings and attract more viewing engagement. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Roku remains one of the more closely watched stocks on market news and screening sites, keeping attention high as investors assess the Fox deal and the company’s next move. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently have a consensus “Hold” rating on Roku, suggesting Wall Street sees meaningful upside potential but is still cautious on valuation and execution. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Roku settled a Florida child-data case and pledged a privacy overhaul, which removes a legal overhang but also signals additional operational and compliance work ahead. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by a Roku CAO and director may weigh on sentiment, even though the transactions were disclosed as part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: A shareholder law firm has launched an investigation into whether Roku is getting a fair price in the Fox transaction, which could add uncertainty and legal noise around the deal. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $9,659,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,168,755. This represents a 94.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 713,020 shares of company stock valued at $81,860,846 over the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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