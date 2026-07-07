Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,890,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,568,110,000 after buying an additional 3,155,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 597.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $349,021,000 after buying an additional 1,680,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 507,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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