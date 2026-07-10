Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.56 Million in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company's stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $759,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 120,857 shares of the company's stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 176.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the company's stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,668.67. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 966 shares of company stock valued at $90,168 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of ADUS opened at $109.72 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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