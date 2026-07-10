Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.75 Million in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,309 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company's stock.

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Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice raised Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUR

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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