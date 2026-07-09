Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.30 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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