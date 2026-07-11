Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,150 shares of the company's stock worth $722,954,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,514,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,087,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $79,239,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 204,900 shares of the company's stock worth $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,193 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Piper Sandler Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.06.

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Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE PIPR traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 572,062 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,003. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $95.07.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $469.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler Companies's payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies NYSE: PIPR is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

Further Reading

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