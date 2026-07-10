Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Carlyle Secured Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $10.38 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $721.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending's dividend payout ratio is presently 197.18%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc NASDAQ: CGBD is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

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