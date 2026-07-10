Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,813 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $162.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.52. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total value of $30,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,930.56. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $2,616,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,688.28. This represents a 60.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,529,097. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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