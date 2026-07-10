Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,404 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.53% of Innovative Solutions and Support at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISSC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 7,484.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 589.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company's stock.

Get ISSC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Solutions and Support presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $18.48 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.59 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 18.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc NASDAQ: ISSC is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Innovative Solutions and Support, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Innovative Solutions and Support wasn't on the list.

While Innovative Solutions and Support currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here