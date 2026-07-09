Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,824 Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.13% of Weis Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Weis Markets by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 772 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

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Weis Markets Stock Down 1.6%

WMK stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Weis Markets's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weis Markets

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc NYSE: WMK is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

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