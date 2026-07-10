Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 36,912 Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Oruka Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORKA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 10,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $607,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,102.42. The trade was a 38.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Carl Dambkowski sold 105,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $6,191,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,348,624.71. This trade represents a 58.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 185,407 shares of company stock worth $11,636,307 in the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

ORKA stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of -0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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