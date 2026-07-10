Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 358,666 Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 358,666 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lionsgate Studios worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 9,556,948 shares of the company's stock worth $87,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,352 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,119,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,168,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,184,000 after buying an additional 1,441,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,277 shares of the company's stock worth $44,930,000 after acquiring an additional 331,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lionsgate Studios by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,967,000 after acquiring an additional 168,307 shares in the last quarter.

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Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LION opened at $13.41 on Friday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lionsgate Studios

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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