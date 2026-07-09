Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 62,379 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,379 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Aura Minerals were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUGO. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Minerals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Aura Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUGO opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.39. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Minerals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aura Minerals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aura Minerals news, CFO Santos Cardoso Joao Kleber Dos sold 60,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,316,976.45. The trade was a 33.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 22,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,459,894.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 411,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,887,193.26. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 403,092 shares of company stock valued at $30,450,738 in the last 90 days.

Aura Minerals Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aura Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aura Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Aura Minerals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here